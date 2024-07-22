account settings - margin
Maybe, the simplest solution would be opening a new demo account.
Also next time, try do reduze the volume size of the orders, the balance will last more.
Hi 8301,
I agree with Jin, Another thing if your MT5 server is not MetaQuotes, and you don't want to open a new demo account, you may want to contact your broker and see if they can add deposit demo money to (or withdraw demo money from) your demo account. Some broker can do magic thing with their demo server.
I appreciate you guys. This is cool. I just started in forex. To have a community so reponsive is REAL COOL. I did open up a new account and just increased the funds.
Another Question: Is there a way to globally set the screen that comes on when I log in? Each time I pull up a currency pair, I want the same chart and indicator settings. It seems that each time I pull up a currency pair, I have to change the settings to my preference. Any input?
Open a chart, put whatever you want in it, click template icon and save it as default. If you don't know where is the template icon, try to click 'Chart' menu > templates > and click 'Save template ...', and save it as default.
Hi I'm currently using mt5 demo account at the moment when I try to fund my real account it shows that I must use Australian dollar while I'm using USD dollar. How do I fix this?
Contact your broker please, MQL5.com has nothing to do with your real trading account.
@onewithzachy 100 hours in. You have saved at least 100 more in the future. Thank you!
