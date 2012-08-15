MT5 Equivalent of this Mt4 Functions
Hi bellrichies,
1. Please use SRC button to post your code
2 Much simple in MQL5. Try to study CopyHigh() and CopyLow() in 'Access to TimeSeries and Indicator data' https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/series. Then use some Array function https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/array like ArrayMaximum and ArrayMinimum() to determine the highest high and the lowest low.
Isn't that what you looking for, the highest high and the lowest low ?.
Study those first then ask again later, there's plenty help.
See ya,
Please any one know the equivalent programingfunction for these m4t function, I am trying to my existing MT4 EA to MT5 but I got stuked trying to figure these function out to there equivalent to mt5 they are:
where:
int sTimeBegin = "00:00";
String sTimeEndEnd = "05:30";
iBarBegin = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeBegin);
iBarEnd = iBarShift(NULL, 0, dtTimeEnd);
dtTimeBegin = StrToTime(TimeToStr(dtTradeDate, TIME_DATE) + " " + sTimeBegin);
dtTimeEnd = StrToTime(TimeToStr(dtTradeDate, TIME_DATE) + " " + sTimeEnd);
dPriceHigh = High[iHighest(NULL, 0, MODE_HIGH, iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
dPriceLow = Low [iLowest (NULL, 0, MODE_LOW , iBarBegin-iBarEnd, iBarEnd)];
This function is defined to determined the Highest and the Lowest price for a specfic range of bars opening within the defined time for a breakout system.
Any brilliant idea will be highly appreciated
Thanks