Get Profit for a specic day

Greetings Guys

I am trying to get the total profit for a day, basically trying to make a little report for myself.

I have been using the Standard Libs alot and I am still trying to piece together this small function.

Can somebody please assist.

Blackberry:

Hi Blackberry,

Try to explore Trade function (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading)  especially - but not limited to - HistortSelect() https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historyselect and OrderCalcProfit() https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/ordercalcprofit

And please do explore the other function in there.

 

onewithzachy:

Dude thanks for pointing me in the correct direction, i will have a look @ this indeed.

Thanks

