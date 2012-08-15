Get Profit for a specic day
Anybody out there???
Greetings Guys
I am trying to get the total profit for a day, basically trying to make a little report for myself.
I have been using the Standard Libs alot and I am still trying to piece together this small function.
Can somebody please assist.
Thanks.
Hi Blackberry,
Try to explore Trade function (https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading) especially - but not limited to - HistortSelect() https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/historyselect and OrderCalcProfit() https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/trading/ordercalcprofit
And please do explore the other function in there.
Dude thanks for pointing me in the correct direction, i will have a look @ this indeed.
Thanks
