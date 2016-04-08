Can i make around 5000€ a mounth from making the right EA (i am making the EA not buys it !) - page 2

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Francis Dogbe:
Nicely put Ovo. Traders who really make money form forex do not make noise about it.
i am not making money i just need some opinion. in good time it makes 50 out of 50 in one day
 
Tim:
Ahhh another newbie on the board. With €50 balance normal monthly profit would be up to €5 (10% is already a lot and something unreal). What you are trying to achieve is 4000% monthly growth. That is only in heaven. DD will sooner or later be equal to monthly profit, in your case wiping your account. ;)

yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....

i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?

i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.

u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.

for the ones who actually help tnx.

 
NewKid:

yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....

i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?

i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.

u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.

for the ones who actually help tnx.

Everything is possible, you can make even more, if it helps your opinion. Like this guy starting with 260 000 JPY made more than 100 000 000 JPY three times in a month. He also missed the point for withdrawal three times.

 

 
Ovo Cz:

Everything is possible, you can make even more, if it helps your opinion. Like this guy starting with 260 000 JPY made more than 100 000 000 JPY three times in a month. He also missed the point for withdrawal three times.

 

idk i se is he lost alot of potential profits...... but yea
 
NewKid:

yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....

i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?

i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.

u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.

for the ones who actually help tnx.

Then you're the next millionaire. Mistake: trillionaire. 
No need to waste time, turn your magic ea and be rich in few seconds. (Sarcasm)
 
Is there anyone here that can write an indicator for me to be used with the CCI ?
 
Every think possible in Forex World
[Deleted]  

We need a proven profitable trading system.

Work only with his hands and head

 
NewKid:

Hello guys i have been working on a EA from scratch i only know a little C but i am getting it... so i only wana know cuz i have been 100% all in in this project of mine.

every thing i do i do for this! Code eat sleep repeat. i am not complaining i love it! but i just need finance to live right xD so if enybody had the experience of taking al the shit from others that this is shit, and wont work and they make it please i need some motivation :D even if its like 2000€ a month its ok u can make everything better :D

Every EA is a result of experience and manual trading and ideas if you had experience off course you don't need to ask this how much you can make and if you are just a developer and after creating ea seeing back test then your nothing in forex  in forex a trader his experience and idea can work.  
 
maybe you forget the important thing. Trading strategy. First you must have proven MANUAL trading strategy, code it into an EA to make your strategy automatic based on your trading strategy rules. You can code an EA but your trading strategy not profitable. Even your EA have nice algorithm but in your EA the trading strategy suck, You'll end up margin call
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