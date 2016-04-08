Can i make around 5000€ a mounth from making the right EA (i am making the EA not buys it !) - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nicely put Ovo. Traders who really make money form forex do not make noise about it.
Ahhh another newbie on the board. With €50 balance normal monthly profit would be up to €5 (10% is already a lot and something unreal). What you are trying to achieve is 4000% monthly growth. That is only in heaven. DD will sooner or later be equal to monthly profit, in your case wiping your account. ;)
yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....
i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?
i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.
u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.
for the ones who actually help tnx.
yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....
i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?
i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.
u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.
for the ones who actually help tnx.
Everything is possible, you can make even more, if it helps your opinion. Like this guy starting with 260 000 JPY made more than 100 000 000 JPY three times in a month. He also missed the point for withdrawal three times.
Everything is possible, you can make even more, if it helps your opinion. Like this guy starting with 260 000 JPY made more than 100 000 000 JPY three times in a month. He also missed the point for withdrawal three times.
yes i am new i am working for 2 months straight....
i know about the lots so yea but the balance its logical but its like 20-30%? how is it that in history test it made 50 in one day from 50 whit semi EA?
i have done my reserch but i just need approval alot of peapole tel me this is a joke to make a fully auto EA.
u guys just come up her and sey newbie newbie u where newbies once to! so pleas spare me your low rated comments.
for the ones who actually help tnx.
We need a proven profitable trading system.
Work only with his hands and head
Hello guys i have been working on a EA from scratch i only know a little C but i am getting it... so i only wana know cuz i have been 100% all in in this project of mine.
every thing i do i do for this! Code eat sleep repeat. i am not complaining i love it! but i just need finance to live right xD so if enybody had the experience of taking al the shit from others that this is shit, and wont work and they make it please i need some motivation :D even if its like 2000€ a month its ok u can make everything better :D