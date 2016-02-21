Trading History MET.5
Please could someone explain why on my Metatrader 5 (Active Trades) demo account the trading "History" information is very limited.
There is no column explaining the price of positions closed. It does not even state whether closed positions were in profit or loss. All it says is State "filled" , what is that supposed to mean?
Thanks Ian x
Can you snapshot the platform to show what you actually mean? :D
Thanks Francis, What I mean is that the MET. 4 "Terminal window", "Account History" Details : Order,Time,Type, Symbol, Price(on entry) etc you also have a column for Price (when position closed) and a column detailing profit/loss of each individual trade.
Whereas on my Met. 5 "terminal window", "account history", the order details are all in place but there are no details about how each trade closed..
The columns on the right hand side say "State" (where price closed should be) but the only thing in the column is the word "filled" , there is nothing to say what the price was when the trade was closed and there is no column stating whether or not the position closed in profit or loss. Does that all make sense ?
Thanks Francis, What I mean is that the MET. 4 "Terminal window", "Account History" Details : Order,Time,Type, Symbol, Price(on entry) etc you also have a column for Price (when position closed) and a column detailing profit/loss of each individual trade.
Whereas on my Met. 5 "terminal window", "account history", the order details are all in place but there are no details about how each trade closed..
The columns on the right hand side say "State" (where price closed should be) but the only thing in the column is the word "filled" , there is nothing to say what the price was when the trade was closed and there is no column stating whether or not the position closed in profit or loss. Does that all make sense ?
ok. i get you. Try right clicking on the tab and see the options you have there.
Please could someone explain why on my Metatrader 5 (Active Trades) demo account the trading "History" information is very limited.
There is no column explaining the price of positions closed. It does not even state whether closed positions were in profit or loss. All it says is State "filled" , what is that supposed to mean?
Thanks Ian x
The information on MT5 are not like in MT4, you have to understand how MT5 trading system is working.
- 2011.02.01
- MetaQuotes Software Corp.
- www.mql5.com
ok. i get you. Try right clicking on the tab and see the options you have there.
Thanks Francis, that works great.. I appreciate you taking the time.
Good health, Ian x
Thanks Francis, that works great.. I appreciate you taking the time.
Good health, Ian x
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Please could someone explain why on my Metatrader 5 (Active Trades) demo account the trading "History" information is very limited.
There is no column explaining the price of positions closed. It does not even state whether closed positions were in profit or loss. All it says is State "filled" , what is that supposed to mean?
Thanks Ian x