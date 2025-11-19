Discussion of article "Studying the CCanvas Class. Anti-aliasing and Shadows" - page 2
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there you go, that's close to my question )
will this work with text stroke ?!
here is my example:
(this markup is done in Canvas)
the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!
...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log in 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).
this is still very long !
Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke ?!!
...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !
Thank you!
there you go, that's close to my question )
will this work with text stroke ?!
here is my example:
(this markup is done in Canvas)
the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!
...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log in 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).
this is still very long !
Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke ?!!
...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !
Thank you!
there you go, that's close to my question too )
will it work with text stroke ?!
here's my example:
(this markup is done in Canvas)
the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!
...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log for 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).
that's still a very long time !
Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke?!
...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !
Thank you !