Discussion of article "Studying the CCanvas Class. Anti-aliasing and Shadows" - page 2

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there you go, that's close to my question )
will this work with text stroke ?!

here is my example:

(this markup is done in Canvas)

the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!

...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log in 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).

this is still very long !

Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke ?!!

...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !

Thank you!

 
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:

there you go, that's close to my question )
will this work with text stroke ?!

here is my example:

(this markup is done in Canvas)

the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!

...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log in 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).

this is still very long !

Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke ?!!

...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !

Thank you!

Can you provide code to reproduce your issue ?
 
Vitaliy Kostrubko #:

there you go, that's close to my question too )
will it work with text stroke ?!

here's my example:

(this markup is done in Canvas)

the whole point is that IF you make N copies of text and place it "in a circle" around the main text, then with a large font size (more than 50 points ... and I have ^ 150 points) and multi-line inscription, 5-7 lines (logs on the screen),
then when creating OBJECTS - the laptop can and hang ..... I had to restart the terminal ... and on kanvas - the laptop is quiet, but the time to create such a text multiline label = 5 minutes !!!!

...optimised the code, now on kanvas it creates 7 lines of log for 101 seconds (a little longer than a minute).

that's still a very long time !

Are there any ways or methods to create a faster text stroke?!

...still interested in the opinions of experts on this issue !

Thank you !

Under the main shove the same but with a bold font or with a shift is not an option? Normal volumetric letters are obtained, and shadows can also be done, and at the edges just crush pixels for blurring.
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