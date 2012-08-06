Looking for a custom MA/Signal Expert Advisors
I am looking for a developer to create a customized Expert Trader that I can utilize while not at my desk. It is based on the convergence/divergence of two MA levels, while having the ability to buy/sell in various increments using a couple of indicators as support. I would also like the ability for it to trade on 4 or so pairs, and the capability to set T/P levels. My system is quite successful when I manually trade it; however, from time to time, I miss some opportunities while not at my desk.
If there is a developer that can do this, please contact me with any questions or comments. We can negotiate compensation and profit share. I would like a "EA" demo I could alpha test for accuracy.
Thank you!
Chris
Hi piptrader,
This must be your first time around. Remove your email before it get spammed, just say "PM me" will do.
And post your desire at job section https://www.mql5.com/en/job, they will do anything for money, but not necessarily profit share with them.
