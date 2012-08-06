Money problem in Demo Acct
HI, I'm a new user, training on a demo account. Last Friday night I had an open position on two trades when the server closed down. I was not aware that one can't trade over the weekend. The end result is that I thought I had a problem with the software or my connection, because nothing was updating. After an hour or so I came to the conclusion that my trades are probably a mess by now anyway, thus I uninstalled MT5 and reinstalled it. I only learned over the weekend that the servers don't run over weekends. Since then I have reset everything, reinstalled MT5 again, and opened a new demo account. However, no matter what I do, I can't trade because the software keeps on telling me there is not enough money for the trade, even if my volume is set at 0:10 on a $10,000 account. Can someone help me with this problem, please?
Hi BlueBull,
What pairs you want to trade at that time ? This may happen because you open a demo with small leverage and try to trade some pair that very expensive compare to other pair, therefore you receive that error.
Try to open new demo again, this time open a $ 1 million account(just type 1000000 as deposit money) and leverage 1:100 or higher (say 1:500) and trade again. Hope you can double that a million in no time.
Thx onewithzachy, you're correct, I've eventually figured out that it's a leverage trading ratio problem. I'm trying to keep it as close to real as possible to the figures I'll be using when I go live.
