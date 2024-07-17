MQL VPS Service

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Hi,

I'd like to have few infos about how that service work. I found it very convenient as you can set it up on the fly with no login on a server etc. But ...

  • The terminal I used to sync it on :
    • Once migration done, is it still connected on my side ?
    • If it's still connected do I have to deactivate the automatic trading button on my side ?
    • If I open a new chart, it won't change nothing on the vps unless I sync, right ? 
  • Once i quit the terminal,
    • How to reattach ?
    • Can it be reattached with another terminal on another computer ?
 
Icham Aidibe:

Hi,

I'd like to have few infos about how that service work. I found it very convenient as you can set it up on the fly with no login on a server etc. But ...

  • The terminal I used to sync it on :
    • Once migration done, is it still connected on my side ?
    • If it's still connected do I have to deactivate the automatic trading button on my side ?
    • If I open a new chart, it won't change nothing on the vps unless I sync, right ? 
  • Once i quit the terminal,
    • How to reattach ?
    • Can it be reattached with another terminal on another computer ?

Once the migration complete, auto trade will be disconnected automatically.

until you stop server or cancel server nonthing will interfere.

To reattach you repeat first step>>>migrate charts,signals,indicators etc.

U need to login in Mql5 on other computer first to do anything with Server.

Only one trading account can be hosted, however you can move between accounts.

 
Ndumiso Mavuso:

Once the migration complete, auto trade will be disconnected automatically.

until you stop server or cancel server nonthing will interfere.

To reattach you repeat first step>>>migrate charts,signals,indicators etc.

U need to login in Mql5 on other computer first to do anything with Server.

Only one trading account can be hosted, however you can move between accounts.

How to move between accounts ? I took 1 month for 1 account, is it possible to switch it with another account without cancelling & opening a new hosting ? If yes how ?
 
Icham Aidibe:
How to move between accounts ? I took 1 month for 1 account, is it possible to switch it with another account without cancelling & opening a new hosting ? If yes how ?



Click the setting botton there and there is a Move option

 
Ndumiso Mavuso:



Click the setting botton there and there is a Move option

Thanks.

 

Hi,

My ea does not during vps . what is the problem can you help me?

 
Huseyin Dogu #:

Hi,

My ea does not during vps . what is the problem can you help me?

You can check Metatrader journal and MQL5 VPS journal for possible problem to be written.
 
Huseyin Dogu #:

Hi,

My ea does not during vps . what is the problem can you help me?

Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users




Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366152  (MT4)

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/366161  (MT5)

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