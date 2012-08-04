CTrade vs MqlTradeRequest - help
I'm just confused, it appears to me that both CTrade and MqlTradeRequest can be used to place a trade independently. Is this true? And if so, is one better that the other?
theDUDE:
Hi theDUDE,
Dude, CTrade is a class that using MqlTradeRequest. We can create any other class similar to CTrade and we can name it "whatever trade", but as long as it using MqlTradeRequest then its all the same with using MqlTradeRequest alone.
If we open CTrade class we'll see MqlTradeRequest all over it.
I prefer using CTrade coz its already well written, but execution wise : its all the same.
