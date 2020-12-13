Cloud and remote agent
Can you check the strategy tester journal? There might be some errors displayed
That one. Did you update your terminal to the latest 687 build?
Dear Alexx,
No I did not. In the meantime, I did it and Cloud Agents are back! Solved, Thanks.
Just Remote Agent are always "connecting..." although they are used and public on the Cloud, I mean I am getting paid every day because people are using my agents via the Cloud, but why can't I connect using my Remote Agents and is there any kind of priority, I mean as I am the owner of those CPU, adding CPU on does adding Remote Agent give me any kind of priority on peaople accessing those agent from the Cloud?
Regards,
I had a quick look in [Metatrader 5 folder]\tester\logs and didn't see any errors... What strategy tester journal are you talking about?
Logs might be placed in another place.
You can view strategy tester log and logs of local agents using commands of strategy tester context menu.
Also you can open data folder using "Open Data Folder" command in main menu to look all logs manually.
There is no priority when using the cloud agents. Remote Agents are used separately from cloud agents.
Does the Connecting status changes to something in the end (error?). You need to look through the logs of that remote agents (for example: MetaTrader 5 Data Folder\tester\Agent_folder\logs)
No status stay to "connecting..." all the time...
Do you mean log on the remote machine where agent is running? because locally I only have logs on local agents and tentative to connection to remote ones.
Does remote PC allow connection from yours (check remote PC firewall settings)?
Dear Alexvd,
I have to admit even if I am not exactlly a newbie, I am not very confortable with Firewall settings.
I am running eigth agents on a W2003 VPS, As I already mentionned they are all avaliable form the Cloud, but when I try to add them in the Remote Agent List (using same IP address and Ports as the one installed on the VPS), I can not connect. Do I need to install 8 diferents agents than the one used by the Cloud?
Thank you very much for your help and avaliability, I have the feeling I am progressing...
Dear,
1. I used to have some agent in different cloud (Europe, ...). Today I will need their services, but no agent anymore. IS the service is paused???
2. I have a 8 core server availiable, I am sharing CPU also with the Cloud. I have been paid (nearly every days, even if this is not a lot...), so those metatester agent are reachable by others, but when I want to use, no way to connect to!
Can someone explain those 2 points?
Regards,