Cloud and remote agent - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Dear Alexvd,
I have to admit even if I am not exactlly a newbie, I am not very confortable with Firewall settings.
I am running eigth agents on a W2003 VPS, As I already mentionned they are all avaliable form the Cloud, but when I try to add them in the Remote Agent List (using same IP address and Ports as the one installed on the VPS), I can not connect. Do I need to install 8 diferents agents than the one used by the Cloud?
Thank you very much for your help and avaliability, I have the feeling I am progressing...
Do I need to install Separate agents (with different ports number) to be used under Remote Agent?
Dear Alexvd,
... I am not very confortable with Firewall settings...
Try to disable firewall (temporarily) on remote PC and run optimization in strategy tester. If remote agents are working you should add rule to allow connection on ports 2000-2007 from your PC. Also check firewall settings on your PC.
If your remote PC has a real IP address actions above should help you. If not, you might need to contact to your VPS provider.
P.S. How did you add remote agents into strategy tester agents list?
No. The agents are installed once. To connect them to the MQL5 Cloud Network you need to enable the corresponding option in the MetaTester. To connect them as remote agents to your strategy tester, use their IP-address, port and password.
Try to disable firewall (temporarily) on remote PC and run optimization in strategy tester. If remote agents are working you should add rule to allow connection on ports 2000-2007 from your PC. Also check firewall settings on your PC.
If your remote PC has a real IP address actions above should help you. If not, you might need to contact to your VPS provider.
P.S. How did you add remote agents into strategy tester agents list?
None of those method, I import a file I exported from the Agent Manager on the VPS. And indeed when I try to scan the IP address no agent are populating the list... I guess I need to investigate on firewall, both on local PC and VPS...
SOLVED ! Adding Port in VPS (remote) Firewall. Need to open one port per agent...