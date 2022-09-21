What that means when the stoploss appears in yellow ? - page 2

New comment
 
Vasyl Nosal:

Ofcourse. Look at price and on price of buystops.

Price=126.29

buystops=125.74 125.37

There was a huge gap.

 

So do not give people disinformation.


You are aggressive without any reason. I suggest you to change your tone, once and for all.

Here is an other example, "low liquidity" on a demo account, really ? In fact it was a broker issue, not sure who is given incomplete information.

Open order didn't close at set StopLoss level... WTF?! O_O - MQL4 forum
Open order didn't close at set StopLoss level... WTF?! O_O - MQL4 forum
  • www.mql5.com
Open order didn't close at set StopLoss level... WTF?! O_O - MQL4 forum - MQL4 forum
 
Okay don't get nervous dudes ! I ran it into one single terminal with one single instrument, no more yellow stoplosses. CPU memory lack --> late ordersend -> sl in yellow.
 
Icham Aidibe:
Okay don't get nervous dudes ! I ran it into one single terminal with one single instrument, no more yellow stoplosses. CPU memory lack --> late ordersend -> sl in yellow.
[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:
Okay don't get nervous dudes ! I ran it into one single terminal with one single instrument, no more yellow stoplosses. CPU memory lack --> late ordersend -> sl in yellow.
Your pending orders(and stops) are not in your terminal. They are on server.
 
I don't use pending. The SL was yellow on an active position. Man, I told u, it's ok, it's ok !
[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:
I don't use pending. The SL was yellow on an active position. Man, I told u, it's ok, it's ok !
pending orders(and stops)
 
Stoploss turns yellow then the current price is some pips far away from the STOPLOSS. Hence, it means you are in profit. :D. that is my observation.
 

Because it is after the market that has been closed. Therefore, it could not trigger it.


 
Francis Dogbe #: Stoploss turns yellow then the current price is some pips far away from the STOPLOSS. Hence, it means you are in profit. :D. that is my observation.

Wrong. SL Yellow when there is a terminal trailing stop active. Red when less than 10 pips (about to be hit). TP Green about to be hit.

 

Hello,

I have a similar problem in EA backtest in MT5 at Stocks.

If the long position is in profit, the trailing stop is triggered and is visible in the chart as a line, so the position with the stop is, as always, also visually protected (see image). When the price comes down, it goes through the stop level, the stop turns yellow and the long position is not closed at all, even though the stop is there. It doesn't happen with all stocks and it's independent of Decimal digits. Do you know why this is happening?

Thanks and regards,

frlaspina Ghost Stop

12
New comment