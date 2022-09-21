What that means when the stoploss appears in yellow ?
It is when stops or pending orders reach there prices but can't be executed becouse of low liquidity.
Icham Aidibe:See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394
Anyone know how's that ? The stoploss in the order list appears in yellow. And on the graph it's more weird, likely it has been trailed but it didn't touch it. Any answers ?
Hi,
Anyone know how's that ? The stoploss in the order list appears in yellow. And on the graph it's more weird, likely it has been trailed but it didn't touch it. Any answers ?
So a memory issue. Thanks for your help.
Icham Aidibe:What memory??????
So a memory issue. Thanks for your help.
So a memory issue. Thanks for your help.
Watching at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394 ....
Icham Aidibe:Oh, if you belive in that "information" than ok. Go on.
Watching at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394 ....
Watching at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394 ....
Vasyl Nosal:
Oh, if you belive in that "information" than ok. Go on.
Oh, if you belive in that "information" than ok. Go on.
Why being so rough ?
There are several reason for the price being in yellow, it's not always low liquidity.
Alain Verleyen:always
Why being so rough ?
There are several reason for the price being in yellow, it's not always low liquidity.
Why being so rough ?
There are several reason for the price being in yellow, it's not always low liquidity.
Vasyl Nosal:So on this example, there was low liquidity on EURJPY ? And even the broker don't know it ? Seriously.
always
always
Alain Verleyen:
So on this example, there was low liquidity on EURJPY ? And even the broker don't know it ? Seriously.
So on this example, there was low liquidity on EURJPY ? And even the broker don't know it ? Seriously.
Ofcourse. Look at price and on price of buystops.
Price=126.29
buystops=125.74 125.37
There was a huge gap.
So do not give people disinformation.
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Hi,
Anyone know how's that ? The stoploss in the order list appears in yellow. And on the graph it's more weird, likely it has been trailed but it didn't touch it. Any answers ?