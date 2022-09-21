What that means when the stoploss appears in yellow ?

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Hi,

Anyone know how's that ? The stoploss in the order list appears in yellow. And on the graph it's more weird, likely it has been trailed but it didn't touch it. Any answers ?

[Deleted]  
It is when stops or pending orders reach there prices but can't be executed becouse of low liquidity.
 
Icham Aidibe:

Hi,

Anyone know how's that ? The stoploss in the order list appears in yellow. And on the graph it's more weird, likely it has been trailed but it didn't touch it. Any answers ?

See https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394
MT4 scalping problems - MQL4 forum
MT4 scalping problems - MQL4 forum
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MT4 scalping problems - MQL4 forum - MQL4 forum
 
So a memory issue. Thanks for your help.
[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:
So a memory issue. Thanks for your help.
What memory??????
 
Watching at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394 ....
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MT4 scalping problems - MQL4 forum
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[Deleted]  
Icham Aidibe:
Watching at https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/145394 ....
Oh, if you belive in that "information" than ok. Go on.
 
Vasyl Nosal:
Oh, if you belive in that "information" than ok. Go on.

Why being so rough ?

There are several reason for the price being in yellow, it's not always low liquidity.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

Why being so rough ?

There are several reason for the price being in yellow, it's not always low liquidity.

always
 
Vasyl Nosal:
always
So on this example, there was low liquidity on EURJPY ? And even the broker don't know it ? Seriously.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
So on this example, there was low liquidity on EURJPY ? And even the broker don't know it ? Seriously.

Ofcourse. Look at price and on price of buystops.

Price=126.29

buystops=125.74 125.37

There was a huge gap.

 

So do not give people disinformation.

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