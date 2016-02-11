How to count order by symbol (many symbol in "Trade Tab")?
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Hello,
My "Trade Tab" has many order and symbol in the same time like a "EURUSD", "AUDUSD", "EURGBP" ... as below
But I don't correct code to separate counting "EURUSD", "AUDUSD".
Please advise.
Thank you