How to count order by symbol (many symbol in "Trade Tab")?

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Hello,

 My "Trade Tab" has many order and symbol in the same time like a "EURUSD", "AUDUSD", "EURGBP" ... as below

Many Tab 

 But I don't correct code to separate counting "EURUSD", "AUDUSD".

 Result 

Please advise. 

 

 Thank you 

 
Show your code if you need help.
[Deleted]  
if(OrderSymbol()!="EURUSD") continue;
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