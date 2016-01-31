Delete signal and add it back again
Hi guys,
I deleted my signals and want to add it back again but I cannot do that.
The page show "Specified account already being used as a signal"
How could I add it back? How long should I wait?
Thank you,
Rit.
Hi Rit. Haven't tried it lately but several months ago it took from several days to a week.....
in the next time:
you can use the option of This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime. instead of delete the signal
then you can see it in private tab
You can only add back the signal _you_ owned before.
oh... I gave one id to my friend and let him add it.
I asked him to delete this signal and I will add it to my account.
So, you are telling me that I cannot do what I plan?
Thank you very much.
in the next time:
you can use the option of This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime. instead of delete the signal
then you can see it in private tab
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Hi guys,
I deleted my signals and want to add it back again but I cannot do that.
The page show "Specified account already being used as a signal"
How could I add it back? How long should I wait?
Thank you,
Rit.