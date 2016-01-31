Delete signal and add it back again

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Hi guys,

 I deleted my signals and want to add it back again but I cannot do that.

The page show "Specified account already being used as a signal"

How could I add it back? How long should I wait?

 

Thank you,

 

Rit. 

 
Rithirong Kaewvicheara:

Hi guys,

 I deleted my signals and want to add it back again but I cannot do that.

The page show "Specified account already being used as a signal"

How could I add it back? How long should I wait?

 

Thank you,

 

Rit. 

Hi Rit. Haven't tried it lately but several months ago it took from several days to a week.....
 
Stuart Browne:
Hi Rit. Haven't tried it lately but several months ago it took from several days to a week.....
Hi Stuart, thanks a lot for given info. I will try add it back again once a week. >,,<
 
You can only add back the signal _you_ owned before.
 

in the next time: 

you can use the option of This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime. instead of delete the signal 

then you can see it in private tab

 

 

 

 

 
Marsel:
You can only add back the signal _you_ owned before.

oh... I gave one id to my friend and let him add it.
I asked him to delete this signal and I will add it to my account.

So, you are telling me that I cannot do what I plan?

 

Thank you very much. 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

in the next time: 

you can use the option of This is my personal signal, not available to public. I can open/close public access to it anytime. instead of delete the signal 

then you can see it in private tab

 

 

 

 

Thank you very much Mohammad.
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