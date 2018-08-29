My Signal I deleted it and Now I wanna use it again but I am getting an error.
I would contact the Service Desk https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kanamua/servicedesk
They respond within a day, and I'm sure they could help you out.
Just to be sure, I would also check that you actually deleted your signal, and that it's not just disabled.
Thanks
Nsimba Kanamua:
What can I do to remove this error of Specified account already being used as signal while It is not???
You cannot start a new signal with an account that has been used to share a signal again in the past.
Eleni Anna Branou:Why????
You cannot start a new signal with an account that has been used to share a signal again in the past.
Nsimba Kanamua:
Why????
Why????
I don't know, that the MQL5 rules.
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What can I do to remove this error of Specified account already being used as signal while It is not???