no history data for strategy tester mt4 - page 2
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Stuart Browne , send me pm& told:
Just load up a EURUSD 5 minute chart. Not in the history centre, just a normal chart. Now hold down the HOME key. You should see the chart moving back in time as you get more history. Keep holding it down until the chart no longer moves for 5-10 seconds. That is now all the data your broker has.
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with thank's to him.
i think this is a weak point for mt4 verses mt5.
if you don't need to use hedge in your strategy, go to mt5
do i think correctly ?
i think this is a weak point for mt4 verses mt5.
if you don't need to use hedge in your strategy, go to mt5
do i think correctly ?
Please clarify deeply
:)
لطفا عمیقا روشن
:)
To keep the key to be pressed,
or,
To keep the key to be pressed,
or,