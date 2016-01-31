no history data for strategy tester mt4 - page 2

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Mehrdad Shiri:

Stuart Browne , send me pm& told:

Just load up a EURUSD 5 minute chart. Not in the history centre, just a normal chart. Now hold down the HOME key. You should see the chart moving back in time as you get more history. Keep holding it down until the chart no longer moves for 5-10 seconds. That is now all the data your broker has.

-------------------

with thank's to him.

better than the History Center 
 

i think this is a weak point for mt4 verses mt5.

if you don't need to use hedge in your strategy, go to mt5

do i think correctly ?

 
Mehrdad Shiri:

i think this is a weak point for mt4 verses mt5.

if you don't need to use hedge in your strategy, go to mt5

do i think correctly ?

Please clarify deeply

:) 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

لطفا عمیقا روشن

:)

I mean: mt5 is more powerful than the mt4 , as in tester. but if you use hedge in your trading strategy so you should use mt4 .otherwise i prefer to use mt5.
 

To keep the key to be pressed,

pinch 

or,

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                               HomeKeyRpeater.mq4 |
//|                                         Copyright (c) 2009, fai. |
//|                                    http://d.hatena.ne.jp/fai_fx/ |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright (c) 2009, fai"
#property link "http://d.hatena.ne.jp/fai_fx/" 
#property show_confirm
#include <WinUser32.mqh>
int start() {
   if (!IsDllsAllowed()) {
      Alert("ERROR: [Allow DLL imports] NOT Checked.");return (0);
   }
   int i = 0;
   int hwnd = WindowHandle(Symbol(), Period());
   while (!IsStopped()) {
      PostMessageA(hwnd, WM_KEYDOWN, 36, 0);//36=Home
      PostMessageA(hwnd, WM_KEYUP, 36, 0);
      Sleep(1000);
      Comment(" Bars = ", WindowFirstVisibleBar(),"    Home Key Count = ", i);
      i++;
      WindowRedraw();
   }
   return (0);
}
 
Atsushi Yamanaka:

To keep the key to be pressed,

 

or,

:-)
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