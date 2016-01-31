no history data for strategy tester mt4

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hi;

when i  run my ea , i get this message: " no history data ".

whats the problem?

thanks for reply.

 
I've been having a lot of problems with MT4 history data lately. Only solution I've found is to manually download every TF's data. Anyone else getting these issues??
 
Stuart Browne:
I've been having a lot of problems with MT4 history data lately. Only solution I've found is to manually download every TF's data. Anyone else getting these issues??
How can do it manually? Can you please explain
 
 
Mehrdad Shiri:
How can do it manually? Can you please explain
Please see this recent topic
 
Stuart Browne:
Please see this recent topic
Thank you.
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Thank you.
 
Mehrdad Shiri:
Thank you.
Welcome :)
 
Mohammad Soubra:

how can do it for example from 2015.10.01 to 2015.11.01 ?


 

Stuart Browne , send me pm& told:

Just load up a EURUSD 5 minute chart. Not in the history centre, just a normal chart. Now hold down the HOME key. You should see the chart moving back in time as you get more history. Keep holding it down until the chart no longer moves for 5-10 seconds. That is now all the data your broker has.

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with thank's to him.

 
Very welcome :)
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