no history data for strategy tester mt4
I've been having a lot of problems with MT4 history data lately. Only solution I've found is to manually download every TF's data. Anyone else getting these issues??
Stuart Browne:How can do it manually? Can you please explain
I've been having a lot of problems with MT4 history data lately. Only solution I've found is to manually download every TF's data. Anyone else getting these issues??
I've been having a lot of problems with MT4 history data lately. Only solution I've found is to manually download every TF's data. Anyone else getting these issues??
Mohammad Soubra:Thank you.
Mehrdad Shiri:Welcome :)
Thank you.
Thank you.
Stuart Browne , send me pm& told:
Just load up a EURUSD 5 minute chart. Not in the history centre, just a normal chart. Now hold down the HOME key. You should see the chart moving back in time as you get more history. Keep holding it down until the chart no longer moves for 5-10 seconds. That is now all the data your broker has.
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with thank's to him.
Very welcome :)
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hi;
when i run my ea , i get this message: " no history data ".
whats the problem?
thanks for reply.