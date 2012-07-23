Help! - No connection in my MT5 terminal....How to solve it?
I installed MT5 in my Win7 system. We I first opened it, the Ping result for server MetaQuotes is n/a. I clicked "next". Then the registration page cannot be finished and I clicked "Cancel". But the connection status on right bottom corner is always "0/0Kb" and the data inside is only up to Feb 2010. Anyone can help me? Thank you so much!
- i have no connection in all servers in mt5 why?
- No connection
- Connect failed [6]
When I first setup MT5, it was like the following in the pic. I'm not sure if the installation progress was finished or not. But there was no change for the size 14995kb after waiting for quite a while and I can click the "Finish" button. Should it be like this?
