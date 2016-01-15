How to create a simple offline chart?
Hi Gents, i have a simple question if anyone would like to help me ;-)
I open a EURUSD 1M chart A - and i want to copy everything from this chart A to a new offline chart B.
the only change in Chart B is that - the price is rounded up or down.
Or example, if the price is 1.41234 in chart A - Chart B shows 1.41230 and with every other things the same.
How can i create such an offline chart with a EA?
Can anyone help me ;-)
Thanks a lot!
Copy the entire hst file, round all its candles values and change "digits" value. You will get something similar like this:
Copy the entire hst file, round all its candles values and change "digits" value. You will get something similar like this:
Thanks!
Btw,
Is it possible to trigger the OnTick() or Start() function of a EA - if I put this EA on an offline chart?
Seems it will not trigger.
Is there any workaround that can make it trigger OnTick()?
Thanks a lot!
Thanks!
Btw,
Is it possible to trigger the OnTick() or Start() function of a EA - if I put this EA on an offline chart?
Seems it will not trigger.
Is there any workaround that can make it trigger OnTick()?
Thanks a lot!
This particular implementation triggers, but I meant it only an example that offline chart could force display in 4-digits instead of 5.
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Hi Gents, i have a simple question if anyone would like to help me ;-)
I open a EURUSD 1M chart A - and i want to copy everything from this chart A to a new offline chart B.
the only change in Chart B is that - the price is rounded up or down.
Or example, if the price is 1.41234 in chart A - Chart B shows 1.41230 and with every other things the same.
How can i create such an offline chart with a EA?
Can anyone help me ;-)
Thanks a lot!