How to create a simple offline chart?

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Hi Gents, i have a simple question if anyone would like to help me ;-)

I open a EURUSD 1M chart A -  and i want to copy everything from this chart A to a new offline chart B. 

the only change in Chart B is that - the price is rounded up or down.

Or example, if the price is 1.41234 in chart A   - Chart B shows 1.41230 and with every other things the same.

 

How can i create such an offline chart with a EA?

Can anyone help me ;-)

 Thanks a lot!

 
cjtylor:

Hi Gents, i have a simple question if anyone would like to help me ;-)

I open a EURUSD 1M chart A -  and i want to copy everything from this chart A to a new offline chart B. 

the only change in Chart B is that - the price is rounded up or down.

Or example, if the price is 1.41234 in chart A   - Chart B shows 1.41230 and with every other things the same.

 

How can i create such an offline chart with a EA?

Can anyone help me ;-)

 Thanks a lot!

Copy the entire hst file, round all its candles values and change "digits" value. You will get something similar like this:

 

 
Ovo Cz:

Copy the entire hst file, round all its candles values and change "digits" value. You will get something similar like this:

 

Thanks!

Btw,


Is it possible to trigger the OnTick() or Start() function of a EA  - if I put this EA on an offline chart?

Seems it will not trigger.

Is there any workaround that can make it trigger OnTick()?

 

Thanks a lot!

 

 
cjtylor:

Thanks!

Btw,


Is it possible to trigger the OnTick() or Start() function of a EA  - if I put this EA on an offline chart?

Seems it will not trigger.

Is there any workaround that can make it trigger OnTick()?

 

Thanks a lot! 

 This particular implementation triggers, but I meant it only an example that offline chart could force display in 4-digits instead of 5. 

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