Posible Error On Visualization Mode

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Hey there, Ive been writing EAs for some time now, i was programming a new MTF EA, I was trying to test it in the visualization mode cuz its easier to spot wrong entries there, but when i start testing and get to 2012.01.02 23:45 (M15) it just stops creating bars.. heres the screenshot hope anyone can point me in the right direction, maybe theres something in my code thats causing this. THNX


 

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midnightwalker0:

Hey there, Ive been writing EAs for some time now, i was programming a new MTF EA, I was trying to test it in the visualization mode cuz its easier to spot wrong entries there, but when i start testing and get to 2012.01.02 23:45 (M15) it just stops creating bars.. heres the screenshot hope anyone can point me in the right direction, maybe theres something in my code thats causing this. THNX


Hi midnightwalker0,

Couldn't help but notice that you said MTF and it looks like you backtest it from Jan 1st, 2012 to Jan 10th, 2012 and it stop 15 minute before Jan 3rd, what is the biggest MTF you use in this EA ?

:D 

 
onewithzachy:

Hi midnightwalker0,

Couldn't help but notice that you said MTF and it looks like you backtest it from Jan 1st, 2012 to Jan 10th, 2012 and it stop 15 minute before Jan 3rd, what is the biggest MTF you use in this EA ?

:D 

Hey onwwithzachy, am sorry ive been absent for a while the biggest time frame on this one is W1, am basically calculating pivots for the week. And alexvd, ill be sending my ea with the datasets today sorry for the late reply.
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