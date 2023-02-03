MySQL and 64 bit
Download Windows (x86, 64-bit), ZIP Archive.
Not directly related but this could interest you.
- www.mql5.com
Download Windows (x86, 64-bit), ZIP Archive.
Not directly related but this could interest you.
Thanks. Did not help. Seems that the issue is not 64Bit but rather Windows 10,
I am running windows W7 on my server and there my EA works fine and its 64 bit
I have tested the same EA on 2 local W10 computers and they both endup with access violation when trying "mysql_real_connect"
And I really do not understand the language in the link you suggested :-)
I also observed that mysqlinit returned a value of -1393334976. Is that the NULL value? In that case its a memory problem. Which is strange, Got plenty of memory
Giving up on combination MT5, MySQL and W10 64Bit.
Doing development on server (W7 64bit) via Remote Desktop. No problem. Should run there anyway
I realise that this is quite an old thread but having searched everywhere and tried pretty much everything it is my last resort!
I seem to have the same issue, W10, MT5, MySQL and libmysql.dll are all 64bit versions, however i get a critical error when doing "mysql_real_connect". mysql_init looks like it works fine though.
Has anyone had any luck with the 64bit and Windows 10?
Wow, that's depressing! 2 years later and i'm back to banging my head against the wall with exactly the same problem!
I took the 32bit route last time around, i'd be keen to hear if anyone has ever been able to get MQL5 to open a connection to MySQL in 64bit.
Probably sometimes you need to get another approach to your problem.
Even if you succeed in doing that call, it would'nt be asynchronous, and that is crucial... So, why not let some middle-managing app taking care of those tasks alone?
Wow, that's depressing! 2 years later and i'm back to banging my head against the wall with exactly the same problem!
I took the 32bit route last time around, i'd be keen to hear if anyone has ever been able to get MQL5 to open a connection to MySQL in 64bit.
沒有直接關係，但是 您可能會感興趣 。
Hello~
After I download it
There are many files in the folder
How can I import it in MetaEditor of MQL4?
thank you~
Of course MT5/mql5 works with MySQL 64 bit. What is the problem ?
This project is nice, but it is done via sockets which does not work in indicators AFAIR
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Some time ago I had problems with MySQL and 64 bit windows. I solved it by using a 32 bit MT5 on my computer.
It seems that I have gotten into some similar problem or possibly a problem with libmysql.dll
Is there a 64 bit version of libmysql,dll? Dont seem to find one
Tried to download a 32 bit version from Metaquotes on my 64 bit computer. Does not seem possible, the download identifies my computer as '
64 bit an downloads it