Why are different the OHLC prices in MQL4 from MQL5 at the same time?
I find the OHLC prices in MQL4 are different from MQL5 at the same time? For example:
Which prices are ture in fact? Thank for any help in advance.
Hi manwind,
You may want to compare OHLC from different brokers as well, seriously !.
That's the main reason I don't use Japanese candlestick since a long time ago. Unlike stock market - which is centralized market (i.e NYSE wall street), forex is over-the-counter-interbank market, banks trades (buys-sells) forex between banks without any centralized market. So your broker's price feeds (which also comes from many banks) may different from other broker. I think those guys who manage/trading other's people forex accounts from different brokers understand that situation completely.
You may want to right click and refresh the chart and check to lower and lowest timeframe, but I don't think that help a lot.
There is article about MT4 chart holes in MQL4.com, however MQL4.com is not available at the moment. Here we go https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/1407
:D
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I find the OHLC prices in MQL4 are different from MQL5 at the same time? For example:
Which prices are ture in fact? Thank for any help in advance.