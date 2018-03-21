mt4 push notifications question - page 2

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Your personal settings here on the website not in the terminal.
 

Hi,

In the same way, is there any possibilities to filter mt4 notification ? For example, I don't want the notif for commissions.

Thanks

Regards,

JC

 
H3ll0W0rld:

Perfect, thats it :-)

 

Thanks Ronnie! 

Hi please help me out, where are these settings, ("profile/settings/security and uncheck" and "notify change of IP address") as the messages comes 20-30 per minute which is...

Thank you!

Rob 

 
radrob:

Hi please help me out, where are these settings, ("profile/settings/security and uncheck" and "notify change of IP address") as the messages comes 20-30 per minute which is...

Thank you!

Rob 

 
Ronnie Mansolillo:
For that i think you should go inside your profile/settings/security and uncheck "notify change of IP address" . 
Thank you so much!!  This has been bothering me for months!!
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