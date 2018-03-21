mt4 push notifications question - page 2
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Hi,
In the same way, is there any possibilities to filter mt4 notification ? For example, I don't want the notif for commissions.
Thanks
Regards,
JC
Perfect, thats it :-)
Thanks Ronnie!
Hi please help me out, where are these settings, ("profile/settings/security and uncheck" and "notify change of IP address") as the messages comes 20-30 per minute which is...
Thank you!
Rob
Hi please help me out, where are these settings, ("profile/settings/security and uncheck" and "notify change of IP address") as the messages comes 20-30 per minute which is...
Thank you!
Rob
For that i think you should go inside your profile/settings/security and uncheck "notify change of IP address" .