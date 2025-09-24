Discussion of article "Market Theory" - page 3
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The approach outlined in the article, as it seems to me, works only on large time intervals and for significant price changes. It will not help us, small traders, to determine price levels on the scales we are interested in.
The situation was somewhat similar in the "from theory to practice" thread - the analysis was based on huge samples of the price series, and the result of trades depended on much smaller samples. It turned out that the price outliers fell out of the analysis, but strongly influenced the results of real trading.
As justification, I will give an excerpt from A.G. Shulgin's manual "Exchange rate and international finance":
As is known, there are two approaches to the consideration of foreign exchange (In principle, both approaches do not contradict each other: the first one studies a rather long-term period of time, the second one deals with short-term dynamics of the exchange rate).
1. Currency as a commodity. If we consider foreign currency as a commodity, then it is necessary to analyse the supply and demand of this commodity by means of elasticities of supply and demand curves. Such consideration of currency was prevalent in the past, when the movement of capital between countries was practically impossible and the main reason for buying/selling foreign currency was export-import operations. We will study the main ideas of this approach in the topic "Purchasing Power Parity".
2. Currency as an asset. If we consider foreign currency as a financial asset, we cannot apply the elasticity approach, because for financial assets the elasticity of supply and demand is very unstable, in other words, it is not applicable for analysis. In order to analyse currency as an asset, we will have to use the tools of return and risk analysis. Modern studies show that in countries with high capital mobility and floating exchange rates (which are practically all developed countries of Europe, America, and in the near future Russia) the volatility of foreign currency exchange rate is close to the volatility of the main financial market instruments (stocks and bonds). The volumes of buying/selling foreign currency to purchase foreign financial assets far exceed the volumes of export-import operations. It is with the consideration of this approach that we will begin our presentation of the exchange rate theory.
Hi all, I am like from the "every man for himself" section, I am fond of reading "open interest" in the "Quickstrike" application from CME, I calculate the optimal favourable price for the dealer, there are contracts of "small speculator" and "large speculator", I noticed that the dealer always looks for the optimal price between put and call contracts from small speculators, apparently to pay less money, but if a contract from a large speculator comes, he pushes it deeply,the dealer is always looking for the optimal price between put and call contracts of small speculators, apparently to pay less money, but if a contract from a large speculator comes, he pushes it deep "into the money", I mean in the area where contracts of small speculators are concentrated,and when calculating their forward price and premiums and when a contract of a large speculator appears, so-called support and resistance levels are formed, support means they will not push a small speculator "into the money", resistance means the contract of a large speculator will not let the price go higher and we will crash under expiry, I notice good volatility on the market just under expiry of weekly and monthly contracts, here I have a question for everyone who is here, naive, naive, am I talking rubbish and nonsense here? Or are you wandering in the wrong woods?
Yusuf - good afternoon! What about the bidding! Any results?
Are you alive? In the market?
Yusuf - good afternoon! What about the bidding! Any results?
Are you alive? In the market?
Take the course
Take the course
sometimes it seems like you're not the one writing....)
with such "stupid" entries.... )
download the theme!!!
Sometimes it seems like you're not the one writing....)
with such "dumb" entries.... )
download the theme!!!
Bring up all the useless threads on the forum ...
You have nothing to do, a lot of extra time and lack of attention? Get married, and you will not be deprived of attention and excess time.
Bring up all the pointless threads on the forum ...
You have nothing to do, a lot of extra time and not enough attention? Get married, and you will not be deprived of attention and excess time.
it seemed that the topic is not finished!!! )
I laughed! )
thanks. )
PS already divorced (or divorced )), exhaled, paying alimony, thanks again - so far I've had enough!