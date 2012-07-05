History Data Quality 0%
och:
Dear,
How can this be possible, as I understood MT5 will automatically download history data if needed.
Prior, I setup the Max Bar in Tools-->Option to Unlimited...
Hi och,
Try to search the forum first and you will find several posts, like this one, Alexx (Admin) already answer your Q before you even ask https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6939 or https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028
onewithzachy:Thanks for your reply, but before posting I search for history data quality but didn't find those post. I used to backtest an expert on 2009-2010 with Admiral Market, it seems it does not work anymore, when indeed it is working with Metaquotes historical data. The issue is I was using Admiral MArket demo server because they do have indice, metaquotes does not have (CAC40, SP500, DJ30, ...). Once again thanks for your reply.
Hi och,
Try to search the forum first and you will find several posts, like this one, Alexx (Admin) already answer your Q before you even ask https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6939 or https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028
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Dear,
How can this be possible, as I understood MT5 will automatically download history data if needed.
Prior, I setup the Max Bar in Tools-->Option to Unlimited...