History Data Quality 0%

New comment
 

Dear,

How can this be possible, as I understood MT5 will automatically download history data if needed.

 Result of Strategy Tester

 Prior, I setup the Max Bar in Tools-->Option to Unlimited...

 

Tools-->Option-->Charts

 
och:

Dear,

How can this be possible, as I understood MT5 will automatically download history data if needed.

 Prior, I setup the Max Bar in Tools-->Option to Unlimited...

Hi och,

Try to search the forum first and you will find several posts, like this one, Alexx (Admin) already answer your Q before you even ask https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6939 or https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028

:D 

 
onewithzachy:

Hi och,

Try to search the forum first and you will find several posts, like this one, Alexx (Admin) already answer your Q before you even ask https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6939 or https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/7028

:D 

Thanks for your reply, but before posting I search for history data quality but didn't find those post. I used to backtest an expert on 2009-2010 with Admiral Market, it seems it does not work anymore, when indeed it is working with Metaquotes historical data. The issue is I was using Admiral MArket demo server because they do have indice, metaquotes does not have (CAC40, SP500, DJ30, ...). Once again thanks for your reply.
New comment