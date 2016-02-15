Happy New Year 2016! - page 3
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Happy New Year MQL and all the members of this site
Have Fun........
Happy New Year!!!
Happy New Year!
Happy new years to everyone and more happy pips this year too.
Cheers
Very Happy New Year to all of the traders and Mql5 Staff
HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERY ONE,
FOR THE YEAR 2016 FOREX ACTIVITY HERE JUST MY PLEASURE TO GIVE THAT ECONOMIC INTEREST RATES FOR MORE BANKS AROUND THE WORKD
HOPE IT WILL GIVE YOU A NICE VIEW FOR FOREX-2016 AND TO BE AWARE...
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/companies/banks
Dear friends! We wish you a happy New Year and Merry Christmas! Let it bring you professional success, good health and infinite strength for new achievements. May the coming year grant happiness, good luck and prosperity to you and your loved ones!
The year 2015 was very special for MetaQuotes as the company celebrated its 15-year anniversary. We implemented all objectives and projects scheduled for this year.
The company is rapidly developing and expanding its presence on the world stage. In 2015, MetaQuotes Software has opened three new offices — in Pakistan, Thailand and Japan. Now, we have twelve representative offices around the world! This year, MetaTrader 5 has been launched on Borsa Istanbul (BIST), Moscow Exchange Equity and Bond Market, Brazilian Securities, Commodities and Futures Exchange (BM&F Bovespa), Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange (DGCX), Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), South African Futures Exchange (SAFEX), and Pakistan Mercantile Exchange (PMEX). MetaTrader 4 trading platform has been localized in 39 languages, while MetaTrader 5 — in 30.
We have also made a breakthrough in web trading. In September, the company released the MetaTrader 4 Web platform allowing everyone to trade Forex via any browser. This launch has sparked great interest. Currently, more than 160 brokers around the world already offer web trading to their clients.
The range of trading robots and technical indicators available in the Market is continuously expanding — more than 7 000 free and commercial applications are already available for download. Now it is possible not only to buy but also to rent trading robots. The MetaTrader platforms for iOS and Android are optimized with each passing build. MQL5.com is now available in Japanese and German languages. Over 30 video tutorials for traders have been released and the coverage of the virtual hosting server network has been expanded.
Every year we become closer to our clients and users, no matter where they are. We constantly develop and improve our products and services for you and we are not planning to stop anytime soon! We are counting on your support! A lot of exciting events are yet to come. Happy New Year and Merry Christmas, dear friends!