MetaQuotes VPS service specification
Hi,
I'd like to know the spec of the vps provided by metaquotes. I've searched across the site, but no answers.
Thanks
I can give you the specs of 'my' MQL5 VPS:
Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, RDP, UAC, 12 x Intel Xeon E5-1650 v4 @ 3.60GHz, RAM: 19279 / 32655 Mb, HDD: 208508 / 237599 Mb
I can give you the specs of 'my' MQL5 VPS:
Windows Server 2012 R2 Standard (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, RDP, UAC, 12 x Intel Xeon E5-1650 v4 @ 3.60GHz, RAM: 19279 / 32655 Mb, HDD: 208508 / 237599 Mb
Thanks. where do you go to have this info ? I see it nowhere.
Thanks. where do you go to have this info ? I see it nowhere.
If you sycnhronize your VPS and right click on it, select: Journal.
There you will see these specs, at the beginning of each synchronization.
If you sycnhronize your VPS and right click on it, select: Journal.
There you will see these specs, at the beginning of each synchronization.
Okayyy indeed
Windows Server 2012 R2 (Build 9600), x64, IE 11.00, RDP, Intel Xeon E5-2620 v4 @ 2.10GHz, RAM: 49448 / 65422 Mb, HDD: 441016 / 487869 Mb, GMT+01:00
Thank you Eleni !
You're welcome Icham.
I have a graal at my fingertips. The acccount log is full of these kind of errors :
2018.05.02 10:49:25.242 Trades '*': failed modify buy 0.00 sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19991, tp: 0.00000 [Position doesn't exist]
2018.05.02 11:18:08.617 Trades '*': failed modify #250464757 buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.20027, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.20029, tp: 0.00000 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
2018.05.02 11:39:12.785 Trades '*': failed modify #250471897 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19986, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19983, tp: 0.00000 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
2018.05.02 12:00:22.566 Trades '*': failed modify buy 0.00 sl: 0.00000, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.20023, tp: 0.00000 [Position doesn't exist]
2018.05.02 12:06:41.466 Trades '*': failed modify #250483894 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19983, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19982, tp: 0.00000 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
So I try to repair it by identifying the issue, I can't say it's about a network lag, there's 80ms at that time, it's supposed to handle 1000ms :
2018.05.02 10:49:25.007 Trades '*': modify #250453210 sell 0.01 EURUSD -> sl: 1.19993, tp: 0.00000 done in 80.914 ms 2018.05.02 10:49:25.036 Trades '*': modify #250453210 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19993, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19992, tp: 0.00000 2018.05.02 10:49:25.147 Trades '*': failed modify #250453210 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19993, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19992, tp: 0.00000 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
... nor that it's about a memory lag :
2018.05.02 10:59:08.768 Core 1 470 Mb memory used including 23 Mb of history data, 128 Mb of tick data
... nor a code errors :
So I'm obviously omitting a detail, maybe can you help me benefit from your personal experience & your feminine instinct ? If you help me successfully I swear to offer you an unlimited and unbridled copy : it is super profitable and it would be so shameful to give up !!!
I have a graal at my fingertips. The acccount log is full of these kind of errors :
So I try to repair it by identifying the issue, I can't say it's about a network lag, there's 80ms at that time, it's supposed to handle 1000ms :
... nor that it's about a memory lag :
... nor a code errors :
So I'm obviously omitting a detail, maybe can you help me benefit from your personal experience & your feminine instinct ? If you help me successfully I swear to offer you an unlimited and unbridled copy : it is super profitable and it would be so shameful to give up !!!
Provide some more of your journal log, I can see the errors, but I can't see what happened before, its like you've closed these order manually and the EA is trying to modify them too.It has nothing to do with network speed though.
I have a graal at my fingertips. The acccount log is full of these kind of errors :
So I try to repair it by identifying the issue, I can't say it's about a network lag, there's 80ms at that time, it's supposed to handle 1000ms :
... nor that it's about a memory lag :
... nor a code errors :
So I'm obviously omitting a detail, maybe can you help me benefit from your personal experience & your feminine instinct ? If you help me successfully I swear to offer you an unlimited and unbridled copy : it is super profitable and it would be so shameful to give up !!!
Provide some more of your journal log, I can see the errors, but I can't see what happened before, its like you've closed these order manually and the EA is trying to modify them too.It has nothing to do with network speed though.
2018.05.02 11:39:12.631 Trades '*': accepted modify #250471897 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19991, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19986, tp: 0.00000 2018.05.02 11:39:12.631 Trades '*': modify #250471897 sell 0.01 EURUSD -> sl: 1.19986, tp: 0.00000 done in 69.544 ms 2018.05.02 11:39:12.663 Trades '*': modify #250471897 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19986, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19983, tp: 0.00000 2018.05.02 11:39:12.785 Trades '*': failed modify #250471897 sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.19986, tp: 0.00000 -> sl: 1.19983, tp: 0.00000 [Modification failed due to order or position being close to market]
That one for example, there's no log entry saying it has been closed. Likely modify orders aren't all handled by the server even if it's 69ms and in test it seems able to support up to 500-1000ms without no errors :
when i say no error it's no error ... believe me pls i won't repaste the screenshot everytime :/
Btw to close many positions, is there a better way than looping thru ?
That one for example, there's no log entry saying it has been closed. Likely modify orders aren't all handled by the server even if it's 69ms and in test it seems able to support up to 500-1000ms without no errors :
when i say no error it's no error ... believe me pls i won't repaste the screenshot everytime :/
Btw to close many positions, is there a better way than looping thru ?
As Alain said, the error must be in your code, not in the VPS.
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Hi,
I'd like to know the spec of the vps provided by metaquotes. I've searched across the site, but no answers.
Thanks