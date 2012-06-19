The Automated Trading Championship 2012 in Brief
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The autumn is coming and the new battle of trading robots is near at hand already. That is the sixth Automated Trading Championship and many of you are already familiar with it. But this time we expect that the ranks of participants will be considerably replenished by the newcomers ready to show their skills in programming of trading strategies. The popularity of MetaTrader 5 and MQL5 is growing steadily and MQL5.community gradually turns into a huge social network of thousands of traders around the world.
In this article, we will describe main features of the Championship including the following topics:
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - The Automated Trading Championship 2012 in Brief.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.