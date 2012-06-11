Automated Trading Championship 2012: Introducing the Sponsors
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The registration for the Automated Trading Championship 2012 is going at full speed. Apply for participation, if you have not done that yet. Fill in your personal data and send your Expert Advisor. Automatic tests will start soon.
In the meantime, let us introduce the distinguished Sponsors of the Championship. It is from them that the Championship winners will get impressive rewards: $40 000, $25 000 and $15 000.
The full text can be found on the Automated Trading Championship website - Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.