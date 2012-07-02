Automated Trading Championship 2012: Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics
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Automatic tests of the Expert Advisors submitted by prospective Participants of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 will start soon. It is about time to tell you how to prepare for the Championship and how it will be held in details. We believe that virtually anyone who reads this article will not miss this exciting event.
In this article you will learn:
The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.