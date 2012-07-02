Automated Trading Championship 2012: Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics

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Automatic tests of the Expert Advisors submitted by prospective Participants of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 will start soon. It is about time to tell you how to prepare for the Championship and how it will be held in details. We believe that virtually anyone who reads this article will not miss this exciting event.

Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics

In this article you will learn:

  • how to register and fill in the data;
  • how to test an Expert Advisor;
  • how to submit your Expert Advisor and what automatic tests are;
  • how the Automated Trading Championship will be held.

The full text of the news can be found at the Championship website - Preparing for the Championship and Arrangement Specifics.

The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.

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