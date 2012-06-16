Automated Trading Championship 2012: Choose Your Widget
Cool, nice widget..But in the "Get My Expert Advisor on the Automated Trading Championship 2011 Widget", do you plan to add 2012 in the "year" option, because I didn't find it?(I know that the championship 2012 isn't yet begin)
biantoro:Yes, of course there will be 2012 as soon as the championship starts.
Cool, nice widget..But in the "Get My Expert Advisor on the Automated Trading Championship 2011 Widget", do you plan to add 2012 in the "year" option, because I didn't find it?(I know that the championship 2012 isn't yet begin)
Cool, nice widget..But in the "Get My Expert Advisor on the Automated Trading Championship 2011 Widget", do you plan to add 2012 in the "year" option, because I didn't find it?(I know that the championship 2012 isn't yet begin)
Thank's
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Blogging is extremely popular now, and even presidents have their blogs. Many traders use blogs or web pages to advertise themselves, describing their trading strategies, indicators, achievements, etc.
We know that to attract the maximum number of visitors to your web site you need to publish as many interesting and useful materials as possible. We have created a very simple way to add even more interesting information to your blog or web page - Widgets of the Automated Trading Championship 2012.
A widget is a small script that can be easily added to any web page. Widgets display relevant information from the site of the Automated Trading Championship 2012, and information in them is updated automatically. Our widgets can be customized to fit any website design.
The full text of the news can be found in the Automated Trading Championship website - Choose Your Widget.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.