MQL5 Code Profiler Coming Soon
Column "Time", is it measure in nano-second or lower ?. Column "Count", what count ?, ... and get off that drop down, it blocks the column of the toolbox window !.
[sigh] Just gives us the help files or something, so we can ask and complain while you are testing it - not just some news.
I very dislike waiting ...
:(
Excellent feature! Can't wait to give it a try!
Great
MetaQuotes:
We have promised to improve the possibilities of MetaEditor 5, and we are happy to announce that the MQL5 code profiler is coming very soon. Now we are testing it inside our company. This is how it looks like:With the code profiler, a programmer can answer the question: "Where is my program losing time?" With this knowledge you can write more efficient algorithms and better understand programs written in MQL5.
So I can see the speed of some part of my codes. The Qs is, how to make it faster ?, So I still have to trial and error to find the fastest one. And after spending times, trials and errors, it turns out, the first code is the fastest one !.
I much concern about processor usage, and the overall speed of my EA/CI if the speed drops significantly, especially running for 24/5, I'll end up using GetTickCount() anyway.
So next Q is, can code profiler tell processor usage ?
- www.mql5.com
So I can see the speed of some part of my codes. The Qs is, how to make it faster ?, So I still have to trial and error to find the fastest one. And after spending times, trials and errors, it turns out, the first code is the fastest one !.
I much concern about processor usage, and the overall speed of my EA/CI if the speed drops significantly, especially running for 24/5, I'll end up using GetTickCount() anyway.
So next Q is, can code profiler tell processor usage ?
Nice Job.
To MetaQuotes, Can you add some profiler the can make a convert MQL4 EA to MQL5 EA and also a combine EA. Seen a lot people new to MQL5. Also the profiler if we make a wrong and has erroe line. Does it show what code support we need to add or remove? So easy to learn and find it in the book.
Hi
1stly I would like to say great work.
Can you guys please do something for "Code Regions" and "Code Folding"
Helps keeps our code neat and tidy and not in a mess,
Hope you guys consider it for your next release.
Thanks.
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We have promised to improve the possibilities of MetaEditor 5, and we are happy to announce that the MQL5 code profiler is coming very soon. Now we are testing it inside our company. This is how it looks like:
With the code profiler, a programmer can answer the question: "Where is my program losing time?" With this knowledge you can write more efficient algorithms and better understand programs written in MQL5.