Indicators: iFibonacci - page 2
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thanks for your share
there is great
Hi,
Nice indicator but the fibonacci expansion lines don't line up with the MetaTrader 4 Expansion tool lines. Why is that? Also, for expansion, is the indicator using the Fibonacci projection or expansion in its calculation of the lines? Here is an image showing the definitions of Fibonacci Retracement/Extension and Projection/Expansion. So can the indicator be modified with an options to select either the Projection or the Expansion calculation? Thanks.
This is really great indicator (as all-in-one for example). I will use it for technical analysis.
Thanks a lot.
Hi Sergey Golubev
Will you share me the iFibonacci in MT5 mql5 file.
In my Country maximum brokers forced me that i used MT5 Platform for trading.
So if you share me this file mql5, then i am very thankful to you...
I am waiting for your Positive Response
Regards,