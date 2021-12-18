Indicators: iFibonacci - page 2

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thanks for your share 

there is great 

 
Great indicator. Thank you for sharing.
Is there a way to make the arcs calculations according to previous Zz value not the current one(or manually move it to any previous top or bottom)
 

Hi,

Nice indicator but the fibonacci expansion lines don't line up with the MetaTrader 4 Expansion tool lines. Why is that? Also, for expansion, is the indicator using the Fibonacci projection or expansion in its calculation of the lines? Here is an image showing the definitions of Fibonacci Retracement/Extension and Projection/Expansion. So can the indicator be modified with an options to select either the Projection or the Expansion calculation? Thanks.


Types of Fibonacci - Retracement Extension Projection Expansion

 
Sergey Golubev:

This is really great indicator (as all-in-one for example). I will use it for technical analysis.

Thanks a lot.


Hi  Sergey Golubev

Will you share me the iFibonacci in MT5 mql5 file.

In my Country maximum brokers forced me that i used MT5 Platform for trading.

So if you share me this file mql5, then i am very thankful to you...

I am waiting for your Positive Response


Regards,

 
Great indicator! Good job! Be Blessed!
 
Quando passo esse codigo para o MT4 Editor, causa um erro de compilação e não consigo usar para testes. ERRO: 'ifibonacci.mq4' ifibonacci.mq4 1 1 EX4 write error 0 0 1 errors, 0 warnings 2 1
 
Thank you.
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