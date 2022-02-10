Experts: Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA - page 3
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Hi Oksana,
What is the meaning of "number of trade attempts"?
Thanks.
Hi Oksana,
What is the meaning of "number of trade attempts"?
Thanks.
Hi Oksana
Can you add a TakinProfit Parameter to this EA please??
I like the strategy used by this EA but I think it would be much better with a TakinProfit Option.
Thanks
Hi Oksana
you got it right in front of you eyes