Experts: Expert_RSI_Stochastic_MA - page 3

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Hi Oksana,

What is the meaning of "number of trade attempts"?

 Thanks. 

 
kentyeoh:

Hi Oksana,

What is the meaning of "number of trade attempts"?

 Thanks. 

When the EA sends command put a new order, or modify  the order, or delete the order, the server may be busy or the server may return error. If "number of trade attempts" is more then 1 the EA will try to repeat action after a time.
 

Hi Oksana


Can you add a TakinProfit Parameter to this EA please??

I like the strategy used by this EA but I think it would be much better with a TakinProfit Option.


Thanks

 
Hi Oksana

I m new here. Where can I get the source code.

Tq
 
Jon137:
Hi Oksana

I m new here. Where can I get the source code.

Tq

you got it right in front of you eyes

source

 
I also cannot find source code. where can I get and find it
 
Please what is the best timeframe to use this EA
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