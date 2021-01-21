Indicators: VR Engulfing Pattern
i have download and attached in chart mt4 candlestick, but dosen't load the pattern (doesn't work).. why?????
Yeah wonder why as well! I try to get engulfing pattern working either on MT5 or MT4 no luck so far!
There's no up/down arrow on your chart. This indicator just gives you alerts if engulfing pattern is detected at any time frame.
All you need to do is just read the alert, switch to the time frame the alert gives you and you'll see the engulfing pattern there.
All you need to do is just read the alert, switch to the time frame the alert gives you and you'll see the engulfing pattern there.
Just a friendly reminder on the bullish/bearish engulfing pattern:
How do you use it for multiple charts the alert doesn't specify?
Merci.
hope this can help
add SMA 20 as a filter
Files:
if it would be modified to show the currency pair, that would be great.
Also if though one selects particular time frame say H1, it continues to give alert on other time frames
Alert in notificaton not same from chart
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VR Engulfing Pattern:
A simple indicator, which informs the trader about the appearance of "Bullish Engulfing" or "Bearish Engulfing" candlestick patterns on all timeframes.
Author: Vladimir Pastushak