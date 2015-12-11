How do i change a Pair property for backtest in MT5
web11:No way to change. Find a broker who is providing the properties you want.
Please help me
Thanks in Advanced
Dear Guys,
I am using MT5 Metaqoute demo server. EURUSD property is below :
EURUSD stoplevel show 18 points . when i backtest my EA also EURUSD stoplevel count as 18 points. is there any way i want backtest my EA with stoplevel 0 points or any others EA property like spreads, contract size for backtest in MT5.
Please help me
Thanks in Advanced
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Dear Guys,
I am using MT5 Metaqoute demo server. EURUSD property is below :
EURUSD stoplevel show 18 points . when i backtest my EA also EURUSD stoplevel count as 18 points. is there any way i want backtest my EA with stoplevel 0 points or any others EA property like spreads, contract size for backtest in MT5.
Please help me
Thanks in Advanced