How do i change a Pair property for backtest in MT5

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Dear Guys,

I am using MT5 Metaqoute demo server. EURUSD property is below :


EURUSD stoplevel show 18 points . when i backtest my EA also EURUSD stoplevel count as 18 points. is there any way i want backtest my EA with stoplevel 0 points or any others EA property like spreads, contract size for backtest in MT5.

Please help me

Thanks in Advanced

 
web11:

Dear Guys,

I am using MT5 Metaqoute demo server. EURUSD property is below :


EURUSD stoplevel show 18 points . when i backtest my EA also EURUSD stoplevel count as 18 points. is there any way i want backtest my EA with stoplevel 0 points or any others EA property like spreads, contract size for backtest in MT5.

Please help me

Thanks in Advanced

No way to change. Find a broker who is providing the properties you want.
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