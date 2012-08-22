Automated Trading Championship 2012: Registration is Open!
Your data has not been verified yet or is incorrect.
dear, pls let me know what's wrong? My data same as last year.
Now it's OK, thanks.
Dear MetaQuotes team,
In last championship (2011) the reason, why the EA files don't pass the automatic verification, was visible in web-site (in my profile).
Thanks in advance.
Best regards.
I have uploaded my Expert Advisor files for MQL5 Championship some days ago, but I can not see anywhere in web-site the reason why my EA files haven't passed the automatic verification.
Alexx:
As soon as they start, you'll see the results in your profile.
Automatic checks of EAs are not started yet.
Aha, Ok!! Thanks!!
Best regards.
Alexx:
Your personal details are not checked yet, please wait for a while.
Hi I am actually having the same problem:
Your data has not been verified yet or is incorrect.
Could you let me know what is wrong?
Ready, Steady, Go!
From June 4, 2012, anyone can register to participate in the Automated Trading Championship 2012. Submit your Expert Advisor and it will take part in the battle of the strongest trading robots.
During three months, Expert Advisors will trade on the Forex market without any interference from their authors. The participant whose robot earns the maximum profit during the competition will be the winner of the Championship. The prize fund of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 is $80,000. It will be shared by the top three participants upon completion of the three-month competition.
"The popularity of the MetaTrader 5 platform is growing every day, and we do our best to further increase it," - said Renat Fatkhullin, the chairman of the Jury. "New functions are being added to MQL5, its standard library keeps expanding, the native support for OpenCL has been introduced. In short, we continue to develop the platform adding more exciting features, so it's hard to list all the possibilities of MetaTrader 5. As for the MQL5 language, its syntax has become even closer to C++ and other high-level programming languages. We are not resting on our laurels and continue to develop MQL5 and improve services for traders".
You can read the full text of the article on the Championship site - Registration for Automated Trading Championship 2012 is Open!
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2012 are Alpari (UK) Limited, United World Capital LTD and RoboForex LP.