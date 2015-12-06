I found that roaming folder is where the indicator and ea stored.

New comment
[Deleted]  

but there still have platform folder in c > program files > MetaTrader 4, 5 > expert and indicator folder [ MT5 ]  and no expert indicator folder in MT4

just to make sure if the platform folder in program files is useless ??

and every indicator , expert just need to store at roaming folder ?

i just upgraded to win 10 pro.

 
forexparvenu:

but there still have platform folder in c > program files > MetaTrader 4, 5 > expert and indicator folder [ MT5 ]  and no expert indicator folder in MT4

just to make sure if the platform folder in program files is useless ??

and every indicator , expert just need to store at roaming folder ?

i just upgraded to win 10 pro.

They've been located in the roaming folder for a very long time. But the "platform" folder isn't "useless", there are still some important things located in there. 
[Deleted]  
Stuart Browne:
They've been located in the roaming folder for a very long time. But the "platform" folder isn't "useless", there are still some important things located in there. 

thanks.

1. why there are still have expert, indicator folder in program files. ? [ for MT5 ]

2.  i just need to keep the roaming folder ? [ for copy paste ea and indicator ] 

 
forexparvenu:

thanks.

1. why there are still have expert, indicator folder in program files. ? [ for MT5 ]

2.  i just need to keep the roaming folder ? [ for copy paste ea and indicator ] 

Welcome

1 - No idea!! :)

2 - You need to keep both folders but you only need to put indicators & EAs in the roaming folder 

[Deleted]  
Stuart Browne:

Welcome

1 - No idea!! :)

2 - You need to keep both folders but you only need to put indicators & EAs in the roaming folder 

and i were uninstalled the old platform and delete those old folder,

so i just realized that everything is in roaming folder,

for the new version MT4 build 924 (4 Dec 2015), 

why the result of backtest ea just appear 1 digit ?

 

 

 

New comment