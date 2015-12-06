I found that roaming folder is where the indicator and ea stored.
but there still have platform folder in c > program files > MetaTrader 4, 5 > expert and indicator folder [ MT5 ] and no expert indicator folder in MT4
just to make sure if the platform folder in program files is useless ??
and every indicator , expert just need to store at roaming folder ?
i just upgraded to win 10 pro.
They've been located in the roaming folder for a very long time. But the "platform" folder isn't "useless", there are still some important things located in there.
thanks.
1. why there are still have expert, indicator folder in program files. ? [ for MT5 ]
2. i just need to keep the roaming folder ? [ for copy paste ea and indicator ]
thanks.
1. why there are still have expert, indicator folder in program files. ? [ for MT5 ]
2. i just need to keep the roaming folder ? [ for copy paste ea and indicator ]
Welcome
1 - No idea!! :)
2 - You need to keep both folders but you only need to put indicators & EAs in the roaming folder
Welcome
1 - No idea!! :)
2 - You need to keep both folders but you only need to put indicators & EAs in the roaming folder
and i were uninstalled the old platform and delete those old folder,
so i just realized that everything is in roaming folder,
for the new version MT4 build 924 (4 Dec 2015),
why the result of backtest ea just appear 1 digit ?
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but there still have platform folder in c > program files > MetaTrader 4, 5 > expert and indicator folder [ MT5 ] and no expert indicator folder in MT4
just to make sure if the platform folder in program files is useless ??
and every indicator , expert just need to store at roaming folder ?
i just upgraded to win 10 pro.