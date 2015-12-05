MetaEditor can not produce EX4 after windows 10 update

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I have strange problem.. After windows 10 updated itself I can not compile any mq4 files.


 
The MQ5 compiler is working while the MQ4 doesn't work.
 
Ahmed Soliman:

I have strange problem.. After windows 10 updated itself I can not compile any mq4 files.


Check your Windows security settings on that folder, do you have write access ?
[Deleted]  
Ahmed Soliman:
The MQ5 compiler is working while the MQ4 doesn't work.

http://www.forex.in.rs/metatrader-ex4-write-error-after-windows-10-upgrade-solved/

 

this solution worked. 

Metatrader ex4 write error after Windows 10 upgrade – solved
Metatrader ex4 write error after Windows 10 upgrade – solved
  • 2015.11.30
  • Forex guru
  • www.forex.in.rs
After 7 days – problem is solved and fixed! After I upgraded Windows 7 to Windows 10 I started to use Metatrader. I created expert advisor EA, and after compiling I got : “ex4 write error”. After that I tried to compile a lot of indicators and EAs and all of them showed the same – ex4 write error. What this means : 1) Your disk is full and you...
 
forexparvenu:

http://www.forex.in.rs/metatrader-ex4-write-error-after-windows-10-upgrade-solved/

 

this solution worked. 

Current MT4 release is 920.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Current MT4 release is 920.

i just upgrade to win10, and the Mt4 build 921,

at first the ex4 write error,

then i found that solution,

and everything is fine now. 

 
Alain Verleyen:
Check your Windows security settings on that folder, do you have write access ?
I checked it and everything is right. I'm running the terminal and meta editor as administrator too.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Current MT4 release is 920.
Current release is 921
 

I think it's windows related problem. because I have 2 PCs running windows 10. One of them updated itself to new windows 10 hot fix or something like that. And after this update I got the error.

I compile now using mql.exe the standalone command line compiler. but this is not a solution.

 
Ahmed Soliman:
Current release is 921
Nope. Current release is 920. Build 921 is a beta.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Nope. Current release is 920. Build 921 is a beta.

It's auto updated to 921

And now it updated itself to build 924 in my vps.

I think build 924 is very very bad. it freezes my vps.

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