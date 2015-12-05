MetaEditor can not produce EX4 after windows 10 update
The MQ5 compiler is working while the MQ4 doesn't work.
Ahmed Soliman:
The MQ5 compiler is working while the MQ4 doesn't work.
The MQ5 compiler is working while the MQ4 doesn't work.
http://www.forex.in.rs/metatrader-ex4-write-error-after-windows-10-upgrade-solved/
this solution worked.
Metatrader ex4 write error after Windows 10 upgrade – solved
- 2015.11.30
- Forex guru
- www.forex.in.rs
After 7 days – problem is solved and fixed! After I upgraded Windows 7 to Windows 10 I started to use Metatrader. I created expert advisor EA, and after compiling I got : “ex4 write error”. After that I tried to compile a lot of indicators and EAs and all of them showed the same – ex4 write error. What this means : 1) Your disk is full and you...
forexparvenu:Current MT4 release is 920.
http://www.forex.in.rs/metatrader-ex4-write-error-after-windows-10-upgrade-solved/
this solution worked.
Alain Verleyen:
Current MT4 release is 920.
Current MT4 release is 920.
i just upgrade to win10, and the Mt4 build 921,
at first the ex4 write error,
then i found that solution,
and everything is fine now.
Alain Verleyen:Current release is 921
Current MT4 release is 920.
Current MT4 release is 920.
I think it's windows related problem. because I have 2 PCs running windows 10. One of them updated itself to new windows 10 hot fix or something like that. And after this update I got the error.
I compile now using mql.exe the standalone command line compiler. but this is not a solution.
Ahmed Soliman:Nope. Current release is 920. Build 921 is a beta.
Current release is 921
Current release is 921
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I have strange problem.. After windows 10 updated itself I can not compile any mq4 files.