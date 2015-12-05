MetaEditor can not produce EX4 after windows 10 update - page 2

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Ahmed Soliman:

It's auto updated to 921

And now it updated itself to build 924 in my vps.

I think build 924 is very very bad. it freezes my vps.

Files:
MetaTrader_4.png  72 kb
 
[SOLVED]
By uninstalling the last windows 10 preview build.
 

Don't connect to Metaquotes-Demo if you don't want auto update.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Don't connect to Metaquotes-Demo if you don't want auto update.

Any MetaTrader 4 now is auto updating regardless the server.


 
Ahmed Soliman:

Any MetaTrader 4 now is auto updating regardless the server.


Yes because you connected to Metaquotes-Demo, the update is saved on your system.

Delete the content of this folder : C:\Users\[YourACCOUNT]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall and you will not get update anymore. (Of course if already updated it's too late).

 
Alain Verleyen:

Yes because you connected to Metaquotes-Demo, the update is saved on your system.

Delete the content of this folder : C:\Users\[YourACCOUNT]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall and you will not get update anymore. (Of course if already updated it's too late).

Thanks for these valuable information.
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