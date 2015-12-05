MetaEditor can not produce EX4 after windows 10 update - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's auto updated to 921
And now it updated itself to build 924 in my vps.
I think build 924 is very very bad. it freezes my vps.
By uninstalling the last windows 10 preview build.
Don't connect to Metaquotes-Demo if you don't want auto update.
Don't connect to Metaquotes-Demo if you don't want auto update.
Any MetaTrader 4 now is auto updating regardless the server.
Any MetaTrader 4 now is auto updating regardless the server.
Yes because you connected to Metaquotes-Demo, the update is saved on your system.
Delete the content of this folder : C:\Users\[YourACCOUNT]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall and you will not get update anymore. (Of course if already updated it's too late).
Yes because you connected to Metaquotes-Demo, the update is saved on your system.
Delete the content of this folder : C:\Users\[YourACCOUNT]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\WebInstall and you will not get update anymore. (Of course if already updated it's too late).