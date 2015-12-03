Suspicious broker
Md. Shahadat Hossain:The reason for that is because their servers are cent. So that $5000 is in reality only $50. In addition when you register for the first time they give you an account with $5000 ($50 in reality) and people abuse that to apply high risk trading strategies. When you see a signal with that forex broker, just stay away.
i found so many signals on this broker : NEWFOREX all the signal has gigantic return on 1st month. here is one sihnal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/149207#!tab=history
with 5000 made 58000+ in tow days, with ZERO drawdown, yes zero drawdown .
i found so many signals on this broker : NEWFOREX all the signal has gigantic return on 1st month. here is one sihnal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/149207#!tab=history
with 5000 made 58000+ in tow days, with ZERO drawdown, yes zero drawdown .
in his history you will see same time opened so any positions. how there is no dd at all.
i thin this broker is not a trusty one, they created accounts with false data to provide signal and get money from them, i think thise users are related to the broker. mql5 should check this and implement some restriction for paid signal. bcz cents accounts, newly established broeker, low profile broker acc has high investment, high return to attract trader to buy their signal.
The reason for 0% DD is that he published it recently. So the mql5 does not know how the equity was before that. You can check that under equity tab. Could be 99% DD in past. So another reason to stay away.
Hopefully this will help.
Rozana Sustar:
The reason for that is because their servers are cent. So that $5000 is in reality only $50. In addition when you register for the first time they give you an account with $5000 ($50 in reality) and people abuse that to apply high risk trading strategies. When you see a signal with that forex broker, just stay away.
The reason for that is because their servers are cent. So that $5000 is in reality only $50. In addition when you register for the first time they give you an account with $5000 ($50 in reality) and people abuse that to apply high risk trading strategies. When you see a signal with that forex broker, just stay away.
The reason for 0% DD is that he published it recently. So the mql5 does not know how the equity was before that. You can check that under equity tab. Could be 99% DD in past. So another reason to stay away.
Hopefully this will help.
i dont follow them, but there are some ppl who has very limited knowledge about forex and copy there signal. i dont think this happen to no of times, im following this trend for last 3-4 months. every time there was some signal acc like this get couple hundrad user after one month, and blow acc in 1-2 months, if the case is all r make growth and do this then there will some dd or some differences in growth, and all the time strategy is same opened so many trade in same time and all goes in profit, REALLY unbelievable, im guessing that some one from broker is involved to make like this history and robbed ppls money.
Mirko Cerulli:yes misses that too. :)
Why nobody clicks on "Equity Tab"?
Signal disappears... Not even 24 Hours ;)
Mirko Cerulli:
Signal disappears... Not even 24 Hours ;)
Signal disappears... Not even 24 Hours ;)
ha ha ha, came with fake results will hapen this way, but some other acc will come after today's movement. :(
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with 5000 made 58000+ in tow days, with ZERO drawdown, yes zero drawdown .
in his history you will see same time opened so any positions. how there is no dd at all.
i thin this broker is not a trusty one, they created accounts with false data to provide signal and get money from them, i think thise users are related to the broker. mql5 should check this and implement some restriction for paid signal. bcz cents accounts, newly established broeker, low profile broker acc has high investment, high return to attract trader to buy their signal.