do you people think these accounts has true past record?
ok, i dont know about this. but my point is not for promoting any singal. just try to show how ppl are abusing mql's acceptance of past record by creating fake trades then add their acc in mql .
u can chekc those accounts and will find similarites i mentioned here
thanks.
ok, i dont know about this. but my point is not for promoting any singal. just try to show how ppl are abusing mql's acceptance of past record by creating fake trades then add their acc in mql .
u can chekc those accounts and will find similarites i mentioned here
thanks.
I am sorry but we can't discuss these matters here.
You can contact the Service Desk if you want with your concerns.
earlier mql5 allows all kind of account for signal providing as well as demo acc.
by the time the have upgrade some condition which improve the quality of signals. still there are some signal providers( i suspect those are working on broker or their close buddys) those are manipulating the signal with past data. recently i found some signal those have 6-7 month of history but added just 1-/ months back with huge growth.
and after analyzing there trade history found unrealistic data. those
are made within 1/2 days which gives them huge growth % to catch the
subscribers.
still do u think these accounts have true track record?
It's possible to start an account with a low deposit, using big lots and then decrease lots once it lift leg after to re-normalize risk.
It's also possible to make additional deposit after 1-7 days, to help it lift leg, because it takes few days to be sure the EA performs as wished by the owner - once the owner see it works as wished, he can increase the deposit, if it doesn't work as wished he understand that the ea needs some adjustments & "returns it back to the factory".
If you start an EA and you have winning deals during 1 day, you're not sure on how it loses. If you're losing during one day, it doesn't mean either it won't start winning the day after. There's high, there's low, you need the two to make yourself an idea.
It's possible to start an account with a low deposit, using big lots and then decrease lots once it lift leg after to re-normalize risk.
It's also possible to make additional deposit after 1-7 days, to help it lift leg, because it takes few days to be sure the EA performs as wished by the owner - once the owner see it works as wished, he can increase the deposit, if it doesn't work as wished he understand that the ea needs some adjustments & "returns it back to the factory".
yes i know that, but how it possible that 2 different person have almost similar pattern. plz check ur inbox.
Same symbol, same broker, approx same period, if it's the same ea with the same setting it'll look like, logical, moreover if it's the same server.
but there's one with commission and the other without.
It's possible to start an account with a low deposit, using big lots and then decrease lots once it lift leg after to re-normalize risk.
It's also possible to make additional deposit after 1-7 days, to help it lift leg, because it takes few days to be sure the EA performs as wished by the owner - once the owner see it works as wished, he can increase the deposit, if it doesn't work as wished he understand that the ea needs some adjustments & "returns it back to the factory".
If you start an EA and you have winning deals during 1 day, you're not sure on how it loses. If you're losing during one day, it doesn't mean either it won't start winning the day after. There's high, there's low, you need the two to make yourself an idea.
I agree to the manipulation I have seen on some signals histories, just looking around to see how things go here.
I agree to the manipulation I have seen on some signals histories, just looking around to see how things go here.
You're wrong Sarita, there's simply no way to manipulate account deals records.
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earlier mql5 allows all kind of account for signal providing as well as demo acc.
by the time the have upgrade some condition which improve the quality of signals. still there are some signal providers( i suspect those are working on broker or their close buddys) those are manipulating the signal with past data. recently i found some signal those have 6-7 month of history but added just 1-/ months back with huge growth.
and after analyzing there trade history found unrealistic data. those are made within 1/2 days which gives them huge growth % to catch the subscribers.in mql any one can add account any tie and without analyzing those past data they counts. but most of reliable social trading service / broker dont allow past data. few of them dose but they take at least 1 week to analyze the past record then approved if they found any suspicious thing. but here in mql5 ppl are taking the advantage of this and making thousand of dollars for few months and disappears.
still do u think these accounts have true track record?