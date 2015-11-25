Release 910 MAJOR BUG in strategy tester
They will only fix it if they know about it ;-) Please report to the service desk. Cheers
Stuart Browne:It was reported 17th Nov. This post was to advise others not to waste their time attempting to figure out why their robots had stopped working until a fix was released.
They will only fix it if they know about it ;-) Please report to the service desk. Cheers
They will only fix it if they know about it ;-) Please report to the service desk. Cheers
marrior:Thanks
It was reported 17th Nov. This post was to advise others not to waste their time attempting to figure out why their robots had stopped working until a fix was released.
It was reported 17th Nov. This post was to advise others not to waste their time attempting to figure out why their robots had stopped working until a fix was released.
Thank you. The reporting routine is cumbersome.
This company is leaving in the 20th century.
Hey MQ, there are Trello, UserVoice, GitHub... invented to make the development and the support easier.
I bet @marrior has no feedback from you if you reconfigure the issue for a bug or not.
The rule (of thumb) is: everyone should keep a backup copy of (some) previous versions of MT, and be ready to rollback manually.
Stanislav Korotky:
The rule (of thumb) is: everyone should keep a backup copy of (some) previous versions of MT, and be ready to rollback manually.
The rule (of thumb) is: everyone should keep a backup copy of (some) previous versions of MT, and be ready to rollback manually.
It is not a rule, actually it is sad.
Ovo Cz:Of course it's sad, but this is the reason for the rule to exist. Of course, anyone would be glad to see MQ with strong production process, but this is not just the case and we can do nothing with that.
It is not a rule, actually it is sad.
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My robot no longer runs under the strategy tester after the MT4 software auto-updated to the latest release (910).
After many-many-many hours of frustration it appears the CopyHigh, CopyLow and maybe all other CopyX functions are no longer working under the tester and always just copy the last 'x' values rather than the historical 'x' number of values.
To save you the same days of effort in tracking down why your robots have suddenly stopped working check your code for use of Copy functions. Hopefully MT will fix the problem soon!