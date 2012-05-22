What has happened with CHF (or EUR)?
Does anyone knows why EUR against CHF has stopped moving? Seems like they both linked and going to 1 : 1 .
Look at last month:
USDCHF and EURUSD are totally equal(opposite) now.
Can't find anything in news too. Will Swiss Frank be replaced with Euro?
Swiss gov't/SNB decided to peg CHF with EUR few months ago. The reason, ever since EUR debt problems, CHF become stronger than EUR and hurt Swiss economics (more import less export to/from EURO zone).
Google 'Swiss Franc pegged to EUR' may gives you some ideas also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Swiss_franc
And no, Switzerland is a neutral country, no matter how bad it is, they won't follow other, they're not even member of UN !. In that case they will use CHF, forever, I think
:(
Thanks! Somehow missed that.
You're welcome :-).
Come to think of this, even though we use EA, it's not bad idea to follow the news, coz any EA on EURCHF will be loss by now :-(
You're welcome :-).
Come to think of this, even though we use EA, it's not bad idea to follow the news, coz any EA on EURCHF will be loss by now :-(
I believe not only EURCHF but also EURUSD. It probably comes with side-affects for EUR as well. And that's why it's not possible to get good optimization results for long periods - all currencies are changing. If you want to make EA which works for all times, then it should work in a way that it gives profitable results on ALL currencies with the same settings. Then you're good, I guess :)
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Does anyone knows why EUR against CHF has stopped moving? Seems like they both linked and going to 1 : 1 .
Look at last month:
USDCHF and EURUSD are totally equal(opposite) now.
Can't find anything in news too. Will Swiss Frank be replaced with Euro?