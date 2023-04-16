MT4 on Raspberry Pi 2 - Exagear Desktop Rpi - Instalation problem

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Hello,

I have problem with instalation MT4 or MT5 on Raspberry Pi 2. I need some Proxy information. I haven't proxy. Can you help me? 

Exagear Desktop Rpi - MT4 or MT5 error 

 
secure connection issue.
 
How?
 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/60949
Metatrader 4.0 build 840 won't work with Wine
Metatrader 4.0 build 840 won't work with Wine
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I tried couple different brokers and get same error. - - Category: general
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