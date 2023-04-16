MT4 on Raspberry Pi 2 - Exagear Desktop Rpi - Instalation problem
secure connection issue.
How?
Metatrader 4.0 build 840 won't work with Wine
- www.mql5.com
I tried couple different brokers and get same error. - - Category: general
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Hello,
I have problem with instalation MT4 or MT5 on Raspberry Pi 2. I need some Proxy information. I haven't proxy. Can you help me?