MT4+Raspberry Pi
metal30:Check this : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10588
Any one running Mt4 on Raspberry pi?
Was thinking about giving it a shot.
I followed this <https://www.raspberrypi.org/forums/viewtopic.php?t=161562>
And get MT4 running on RP3.
Also the official: <https://eltechs.com/metatrader-4-on-raspberry-pi/>
Metatrader under Windows 10 for IoT - Raspberry Pi Forums
- www.raspberrypi.org
Actually, there is a case of installation Metatrader on Raspberry Pi. Here it is. Download and Set up ExaGear Desktop (it's an emulator offered - you can use whatever emulator you like) 1. So, as the first step, you need to get your ExaGear Desktop. As soon as you are done with the purchase, you’ll receive an email with detailed tutorials on...
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Any one running Mt4 on Raspberry pi?
Was thinking about giving it a shot.