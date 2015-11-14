USDJPY

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What you are expecting from USD JPY ?

I am expecting downward correction, Please share your ideas

USDJPY 

 
Khurram Mustafa:

What you are expecting from USD JPY ?

I am expecting downward correction, Please share your ideas

 

Up trend 
 
both of you are correct.
 
Mohammad Soubra:
Up trend 
Yeah I am also understand that US is going top but over conditions have to set first so, therefore i think it comes down then go up if Japan is possible to lose more in upcoming data on tuesday
 
Marco vd Heijden:
both of you are correct.
Yeah marco :) what you think ,, please share your idea also :) 
 
Khurram Mustafa:
Yeah marco :) what you think ,, please share your idea also :) 

Short on Daily, long on Weekly.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

Short on Daily, long on Weekly.

Well said perfect.. thanks for share your idea :)
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