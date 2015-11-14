USDJPY
Khurram Mustafa:Up trend
What you are expecting from USD JPY ?
I am expecting downward correction, Please share your ideas
both of you are correct.
Mohammad Soubra:Yeah I am also understand that US is going top but over conditions have to set first so, therefore i think it comes down then go up if Japan is possible to lose more in upcoming data on tuesday
Up trend
Up trend
Marco vd Heijden:Yeah marco :) what you think ,, please share your idea also :)
both of you are correct.
both of you are correct.
Khurram Mustafa:
Yeah marco :) what you think ,, please share your idea also :)
Yeah marco :) what you think ,, please share your idea also :)
Short on Daily, long on Weekly.
Marco vd Heijden:Well said perfect.. thanks for share your idea :)
Short on Daily, long on Weekly.
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What you are expecting from USD JPY ?
I am expecting downward correction, Please share your ideas