EUR USD
Monthly chart shows a strong bearish situation. Also the only pullback was shy.
Nice explanation. please correct if i am wrong
I calculated and answer comes that short term bearish correction will occur then it has strong downward momentum and drop first 1.2 then drop by break 1.0 and till 0.95. what u advice, please, am I right ??
Nice explanation. please correct if i am wrong
I calculated and answer comes that short term bearish correction will occur then it has strong downward momentum and drop first 1.2 then drop by break 1.0 and till 0.95. what u advice, please, am I right ??
Hi Khurram,
what is going to happen belongs to the future,we can try to understand with analisys. Now primary trend always depend on fundamentals and euro is falling because the difference between US economy and European one. If things don't change soon we may see within 1-2 years euro back to 0,80. Prices are cyclical and always come back on themselves.Below the historical chart.
Techincally the best thing to do was to enter short on first red candle in closing bar around 1.36 from previous chart and keep it till today and till a new reversal signal. Without a position today, also on weekly and daily chart we see the same bearish trend. So is only possible still to sell or just wait a new bullish trend when will arrive.
Hi Khurram,
what is going to happen belongs to the future,we can try to understand with analisys. Now primary trend always depend on fundamentals and euro is falling because the difference between US economy and European one. If things don't change soon we may see within 1-2 years euro back to 0,80. Prices are cyclical and always come back on themselves.Below the historical chart.
Techincally the best thing to do was to enter short on first red candle in closing bar around 1.36 from previous chart and keep it till today and till a new reversal signal. Without a position today, also on weekly and daily chart we see the same bearish trend. So is only possible still to sell or just wait a new bullish trend when will arrive.
AS PER MY EXPECTATION,
PLEASE SHARE YOUR REVIEWS ALSO, YOUR REVIEWS ARE BEST FOR ME
Over SOLD / OVER BOUGHT INDEX
MOMENTUMON SOUTH
MY PREDICTION / FORECASTING / IDEAS
AS PER MY INDICATORS/READINGS/CONNECTED WITH TECHNICAL ANALYZERS, I AM EXPECTING "DOWNWARD BUT UPWARD CORRECTION NEEDED"
Hi Khurram,
what is going to happen belongs to the future,we can try to understand with analisys. Now primary trend always depend on fundamentals and euro is falling because the difference between US economy and European one. If things don't change soon we may see within 1-2 years euro back to 0,80. Prices are cyclical and always come back on themselves.Below the historical chart.
Techincally the best thing to do was to enter short on first red candle in closing bar around 1.36 from previous chart and keep it till today and till a new reversal signal. Without a position today, also on weekly and daily chart we see the same bearish trend. So is only possible still to sell or just wait a new bullish trend when will arrive.
Hello Ronnie, what candle indicator do you use ? tx - Flo
Hello Ronnie, what candle indicator do you use ? tx - Flo
Hi Florent,
I use either the fibocandles or simplebars indicator from code base. Check or change period once attach to chart.
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Every one knows EURUSD goes down and have a weak support so it will decline down from 1.0
please share your ideas about this single currency.